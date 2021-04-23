Morgan Stanley Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.