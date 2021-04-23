Morgan Stanley Invests $10.18 Million in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,184,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.