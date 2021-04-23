Morgan Stanley Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

