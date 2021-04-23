Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

