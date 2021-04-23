Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Shares of EAT opened at $68.42 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

