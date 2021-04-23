Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 74,246 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

