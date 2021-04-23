Morgan Stanley Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

