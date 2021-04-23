Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.
HVRRY opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
