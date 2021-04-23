Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

