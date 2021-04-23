Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.