Morgan Stanley Sells 85,951 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

IDLV stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.10.

