Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 196.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

