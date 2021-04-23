Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

