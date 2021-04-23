Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

