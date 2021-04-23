Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

