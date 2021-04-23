Mushroom (MUSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $340,899.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00007859 BTC on popular exchanges. Mushroom has a total market cap of $118.96 million and $340,899.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded up 661.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.