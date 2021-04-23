Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $914.00

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.28), with a volume of 701016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 642.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

