Nancy Lopez Knight Sells 225 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $145,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.