NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.55.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

