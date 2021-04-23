Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

