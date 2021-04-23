Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $224,480.70

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $224,480.70 and $5,995.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,157,748 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

