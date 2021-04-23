Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.82 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.