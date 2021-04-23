Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.82 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

