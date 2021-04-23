Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.82 and a 12 month high of $162.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

