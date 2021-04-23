Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.82 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.