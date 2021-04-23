Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.82 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

