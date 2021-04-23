Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $159.72 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $102.82 and a one year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

