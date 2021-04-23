Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

NDAQ stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.91. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.82 and a 52-week high of $162.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

