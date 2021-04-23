National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

