National Bank Financial Raises SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of SIL traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.11. 139,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,365. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$8.77 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

