National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

CNI opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

