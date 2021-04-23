National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 160,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,497. National Bank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

