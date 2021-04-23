National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%.

NKSH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

