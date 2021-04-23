National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
NNN stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
