National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NNN stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

