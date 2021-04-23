National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NWLI opened at $227.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.39. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.14. The company has a market capitalization of $828.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

