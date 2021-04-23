Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Shares of NM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 692,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,428. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

