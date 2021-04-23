Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.
Shares of NM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 692,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,428. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
