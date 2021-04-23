Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $9.59. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 459,095 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

