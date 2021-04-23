nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,578 shares of company stock worth $65,170,042 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

