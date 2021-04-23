Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $21,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,740.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.35 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

