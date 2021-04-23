Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Nestlé stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $124.25.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
