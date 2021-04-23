Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.