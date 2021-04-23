Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 259,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

