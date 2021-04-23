Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $720.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.