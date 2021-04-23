Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

