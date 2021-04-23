Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $625.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.11. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

