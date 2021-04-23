NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,874. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial raised their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.