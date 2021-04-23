Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after buying an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

