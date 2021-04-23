Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $211.07 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00275449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.41 or 0.99313365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.95 or 0.00633935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.65 or 0.01019798 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

