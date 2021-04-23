NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,799 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

