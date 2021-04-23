NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,015 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NIO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in NIO by 5.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $256,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NIO by 29.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NIO by 143.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period.

NYSE:NIO opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

