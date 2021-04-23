NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $513,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

