NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $543,000 Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HQL opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

